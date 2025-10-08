McOsker Gives Warner Grand Theater Update

The Warner Grand Theatre is in the middle of renovations, with upgrades that will restore its historic character, improve accessibility, and revitalize its exterior. Councilman Tim McOsker recently reported as part of this work, the marquee and blade sign are being repainted, but the marquee panels will remain as they are — non-digitized — during this phase.

“Any proposals to change the marquee to digital will be discussed and decided together with the community,” said McOsker.

McOsker noted the theater is still on track to reopen in 2026, in time to once again welcome the Nutcracker and other holiday performances back to the Warner Grand stage.

