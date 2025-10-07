Rep. Barragán Introduces the Stop the Trump Electricity Price Hikes Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) Oct. 3 introduced the Stop the Trump Electricity Price Hikes Act, legislation to reverse the Department of Energy’s action that announced the mass termination of clean energy awards on Oct.1. The cancellations, which target Democrat-led states, are a blatantly partisan and illegal attempt by Donald Trump to go after Democrat-led states during the Republicans’ government shutdown.

The bill would reinstate all financial assistance awards terminated by the Department of Energy (DOE) under the Trump Administration’s political purge of over 300 clean energy projects. These cancellations total more than $7.5 billion in funding that was lawfully approved by Congress and threaten thousands of jobs across the country.

“Trump’s Administration is gutting clean energy projects, eliminating good-paying jobs, and driving up electricity costs for families already struggling with higher bills,” said Rep. Barragán. “Electricity prices have already soared this year from the Administration’s attacks on clean energy. Instead of working to lower costs, this Administration is pulling the plug on projects that would deliver cheaper, cleaner power for households. This is a direct attack on working American families and our clean energy future.”

The bill responds directly to DOE’s Oct. 1 action, which terminated funding for projects across 16 states — including grid reliability and modernization initiatives, solar energy development, advanced battery technologies, major hydrogen hubs, and university-led research and innovation programs.

Among the projects targeted is the ARCHES Hydrogen Hub in California, an initiative for clean hydrogen development that was expected to create thousands of union jobs and reduce pollution from the Port of Los Angeles.

The Stop the Trump Electricity Price Hikes Act ensures that all awards terminated are fully reinstated and treated as if the cancellations never occurred

Details: Find the text of the bill HERE.

