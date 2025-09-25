Letters to the Editor: Politics, Preservation, and ICE Snatchers in the Spotlight”

America in Crisis: When the Supreme Court Refuses to See the Obvious

We should be outraged! When U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett stated, “I don’t think we have a Constitutional Crisis.” Yet, the unethical majority makes “unconstitutional” rulings and decisions that impact our laws and the moral fabric of our nation!

Here are the hard awakening facts:

It’s a constitutional crisis when Trump’s Gestapo agents are allowed to snatch, detain, and deport legal people and Citizens without “Due Process” or “Probable Cause” in violation of the 14th Amendment

It’s a constitutional crisis when Trump illegally deployed military (family members) into our states and cities. They should be deployed to protect our freedom from foreign intrusion. Not to intimidate or suppress American citizens in violation of the 10th Amendment and the Posse Comitatus Act.

It’s a constitutional crisis when this Dictator type president and his unethical Republican group have allowed a “Radical/illegal” group, “DOGE” to destroy, purge, alter, and steal our private and top-secret information and use or send it to in violation of Article 2 Section 2, and the Privacy Act Section 552a.

The Audacity! These imitation Justices have illegally allowed racial profiling, and our freedom and rights to be violated in a Kangaroo Court!

Now, vote for a Democratic Body to Save our Families and Nation!

Robert Lesley

Carson

False Blame

It has been reported that the shooting suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing lived with a transgendered roommate with whom he may have a romantic link. We’re going to be learning all sorts of things about the shooter. In this climate, it does feel like a suggestion that the shooter’s association with an individual of non conforming gender identity is somehow to blame for the shooting. I’m compelled to mention a few well known killers who also had romantic relations. Bin Laden had wives. Was there some insinuation that their existence was part of the evil of 911? Lee Harvey Oswald was married. Was there an implication that his romantic relationship fueled the assassination of JFK? Of course, we don’t think of Adolph Hitler as a romantic, but he did have an infamous relationship which isn’t typically considered a source of his anti-Semitic ideology.

For all we know, the transgendered roommate might have been the person who would’ve tried to stop this horrific thing from happening. Instead of jumping to this ‘transgendered killers’ theory, we should talk about how even strict gun reform might not have kept the weapon out of the killers hands. In a country where we have first and second amendment rights, firearms have become a check on individual opinions rather than on an overreaching federal government. I’m not concerned about the shooters ‘romantic links.’ What worries me is a reality that in the US, no one is really safe anywhere.

Justin Leach

San Pedro

Don’t Be Fooled

Don’t be fooled, my fellow Californians. The president and CEO of Right Path California, the “non-partisan,” not-for-profit that is funding the major mailing campaign against the redistricting of California, is Jessica Millan Patterson, who also happens to be the former Chairperson of the California Republican Party.

The non-profit’s website wants you to think that Right Path California means “correct” or “honest” or “integral” path, but what it means is “conservative” and “Republican”.

Why do you think she is doing the mailing via her non-profit instead of having the California Republican Party mail out the material?

She is so virtuous when it comes to protecting the integrity of California that she’s hiding who she is and what her agenda is from you because if you knew that, you’d throw the flyer away.

This is the same old horsshit the Replicands do every time we meet their dirty pool with similar tactics. Clutch their pearls and appeal to Democrats’ sense of decency and fairness.

Go eff yourself, Jessica. Save your breath. You want to prevent California’s redistricting? Why didn’t you campaign for your fellow Republicans in Texas not to redistrict? Our plan only goes into effect if their maps go into effect. Where was all your pearl-clutching while they were doing it?

Remember what they SAY is “you’re too good to do this,” but what they’re thinking is “you’re too stupid to even know who I am and what I’m up to.”

Seth Michael Donsky,

Los Angeles, CA

Free Speech?

How many journalists, bloggers and citizens have been fired, blocked and banned for their comments about the intolerant right-wing instigator [Charlie Kirk] whose corporate media continues spinning as a supporter of “open dialog and free speech”?

Gary Pernell, Whitby Island, WA

Preserve the Warner Grand Marquee

Greetings Councilmember McOsker,

(and relevant and concerned others, via bcc, so as to preserve privacy)

I read about the potential digitization of the Warner Grand marquee and the plan to sell off the marquee letters. Please – this must be halted now and the plan re-examined. Why would we want to irreparably damage this legendary theatre?! A digital “banner” would be garish and completely antithetical to the concept of maintaining the Warner Grand’s historical presence. After all, it is a City of Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument as well as part of the National Register of Historic Places.

And why bother renovating the interior (at great expense to tax payers), while ruining the exterior? The exterior is not the perfect original, however it maintains the look and spirit of the times. In the entire world, there are very few “grand old ladies” like the Warner Grand. And therefore its historical status. The exterior of the building should be in harmony with the interior.

PLEASE do not proceed with a digital marquee. Consult with historians and the public! After all, the City of LA owns it, and so it is “public property” of some sort. And the letters – those are irreplaceable artifacts with cultural resonance. They must be protected, along with the marquee. They are significant historical entities which are part of the soul of the theatre. Yes, one can buy a misc. letter from ‘somewhere” here and there on ebay – but that is not the same.

Once things are ripped down, changed, sold and thrown out – that’s the end of the story. So many fabulous landmarks here in LA have been ruined because people did not stand up and say “Hey! Wait a minute!”

So I’m standing up and saying “Hey! Wait a minute!” There is no rush to do this. Things should be considered carefully and thoughtfully with preservation experts.

If it is a concern about mounting and remounting letters (labor), then the marquee could stay as-is with standard lettering to refer to the Warner Grand’s website and other social media links. it’s not 1931 anymore when people got event news from the radio, newspapers, and driving around their cities. If a promoter so chooses to pay for custom lettering for an event, then they may do so. And if the goal is to promote the activities – digital signage facing Pacific Ave. or even an appropriately placed billboard would reach more people.

I admire the Grand Vision’s wonderful support for the theatre over all these years. I think the GV even restored the marquee long ago. In this case, I believe it would be wise to slow down and think about the long term goals for the irreplaceable grand dame of 6th Street. Exterior as well as interior. History is history.

Thank you for your attention to this and please help preserve the integrity of the Warner Grand for future generations. There’s not much left of classic LA and we need to guard what’s still here.

Sincerely and thank you,

Marta Houske

ICE Snatchers

I am concerned that Stephen Miller’s wife could be snatched by ICE at any time. She is rather Mediterranean looking.

I suggest she wear a sign saying something like, “My husband is Stephen Miller, the one who screams at the cameras.”

Michael Madrid

San Pedro

