UnTapped Legislative Water- Workshop

Assemblyman Mike Gipson has partnered with Water Education for Latino Leaders or WELL to host an important conversation on water in the City of Compton. This event will bring together local stakeholders to discuss challenges and solutions shaping the community’s future.

WELL is a statewide nonprofit that engages local elected officials on California’s most pressing water issues. Hosted by graduates of the WELL UnTapped Fellowship program, this workshop provides an in-depth conversation about the future of water in Los Angeles County, exploring workforce development, emerging technologies and innovative stormwater capture projects in our schools.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sept. 20

Details: RSVP through this form is required: https://tinyurl.com/3m4j4wxx

Venue: Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center, Room 217301 N. Tamarind Ave., Compton

