L.A. County Releases Draft Election Plan: Registrar Seeks Public Feedback

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk or RR/CC Dean C. Logan announced that the 2026 Draft Election Administration Plan or EAP is available for public review and comment on LAVOTE.GOV/EAP.

The EAP outlines how Los Angeles County administers elections under California Voter’s Choice Act (VCA). It provides details on how vote center and ballot drop box locations are identified, accessibility and language assistance services, and the county’s voter education and outreach programs.

The EAP is focused on how the provisions of the VCA are implemented in L.A. County. The intent of the plan and public hearings is not to review or reconsider election laws, but to hear from the community on how elections are administered, how outreach is conducted, and how services can be improved.

“The Election Administration Plan is a blueprint for how we conduct elections in the nation’s largest and most diverse voting jurisdiction,” said Dean Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. “We encourage residents, community organizations, and advocacy groups to review the draft plan, attend a hearing, and share their feedback to ensure the plan reflects the needs of all voters in Los Angeles County.”

The RR/CC will host a series of public hearings from September 29 through December 4 to gather input on the Draft EAP.

Details: Hearing schedules, RSVP instructions, and comment submission options are available at LAVOTE.GOV/EAP.

