Hahn Pushes for Transparency on LA County’s Nov. 4 Special Election Readiness

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Sept. 16 approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Janice Hahn directing the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to provide the Board of Supervisors with a detailed update on preparations for California’s Nov. 4 statewide special election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the special election on Aug. 21, just 75 days before Election Day, after signing into law a package of bills designed in response to unprecedented partisan redistricting efforts in Texas and other states.

“As the largest county in the nation, Los Angeles County has to run elections at a scale no one else does,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Normally, our Registrar begins planning a year in advance. This time, we have less than three months. We have a responsibility to our voters to make sure this special election is carried out smoothly and securely—even on a compressed timeline.”

The compressed timeline means vote centers must be secured in just 65 days, and vote-by-mail ballots mailed within 45 days. Beyond those immediate deadlines, election officials must also onboard temporary staff, order supplies, secure systems, install drop boxes, recruit and train election workers, prepare vendors, and launch voter education and outreach campaigns.

Hahn’s motion directs the LA County Registrar-Recorder to report back to the board publicly at its Oct. 7 meeting. The update will specifically address:

State funding

Vote-by-mail ballots

Ballot drop boxes

Vote centers

Election worker recruitment and training

Voter education and outreach

Details: Read the full approved motion here: https://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/207362.pdf

