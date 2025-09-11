Random Happening: Watts Towers Arts Center Celebrates Drum and Jazz Festivals, Sept. 27, 28

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Friends of Watts Towers Arts Center present a spectacular weekend of music, culture, food, and community with the 43rd Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival Sept. 27, and the 48th Annual Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival Sept. 28.

The Day of the Drum Festival, Sept. 27, is dedicated to the heartbeat of cultures worldwide. The Watts Towers stage will feature Danza Azteca Xochipilli (Aztec traditional dance and drumming), Korean Classical Music & Dance Company; BIBAK Gongs and Drums (Indigenous Philippine music), Amir Sofi (Rhythms of the Middle East), Afro-Venezuelan Drums led by Euro Zambrano, DRUMPIMP featuring Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Magatte Fall and Max Percussion (a journey through Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso).

Saturday Highlights

Through the combined dance and instrumental talent of one family, Danza Azteca Xochipilli has preserved and performed the Aztec tradition and history through stories, music and dance for nearly four decades. Danza Azteca Xochipilli community performances educate people about pre-Columbian Mexica culture and promote inclusion.

Amir Sofi is known for his series of educational albums titled “Amir’s Guide to Middle Eastern Rhythms,” which break down Middle Eastern percussion rhythms for dancers and musicians.

Korean Classical Music & Dance Company is the only one of its kind in the United States – is internationally recognized for its authenticity and purity of its music and dancing.

On Sept. 28, the Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival showcases all-star soul, gospel, and hip hop alongside world class traditional and contemporary jazz performers. The longest running jazz festival in Los Angeles begins with a Yoruba ground blessing by Alaadun to unite all cultures, and continues with performances throughout the day. Highlights include: Herman Jackson Sunday Morning Jazz (Jazz, Soul & Gospel classics), The Jasmine Tommaso Group (Italian Jazz meets West Coast Soul), Don Littleton’s Tribute to Eddie Harris, World Stage Big Band, MEDUSA Tha Gangsta Goddess (The Godmother of West Coast Hip Hop), JMP Allstars featuring Patrice Rushen and Munyungo Jackson.

Sunday Highlights:

Don Littleton’s tribute to jazz saxophone legend Eddie Harris is performed by his jazz sextet, Listen Here.

MEDUSA Tha Gangsta Goddess (Mone Smith), is a respected underground hip-hop artist, educator, and cultural icon from West Coast underground hip-hop, known as the “Godmother of LA Hip Hop.” Her spoken word and rap performances are known for being provocative, intelligent, and pushing the boundaries of the art form.

Festivalgoers can enjoy the Universal Drum Circle, curated art exhibitions including Politics, Race & Cartoons by David G. Brown, children’s activities, food and arts and crafts vendors.

Festival Details

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., both festivals, Sept. 27, 28

Cost: Free

Details: 213-847-4646; wattstowers.org.

Venue: Watts Towers Arts Center Campus, 1727 East 107th Street, Los Angeles

Like this: Like Loading...