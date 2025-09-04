From Tide to Tech: AltaSea’s Wave Power Demo at the Port

On Aug. 25 the United States’ first onshore wave energy site officially began its demonstration at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles. A historic moment for renewable energy. This pilot project, led by AltaSea in partnership with Eco Wave Power, uses floaters that rise and fall with ocean waves, activating a hydraulic system that powers a generator. Wave energy could potentially supply over 60% of U.S. electricity needs. When you compare wave energy to solar and wind, wave energy is more consistent, and, importantly, studies show minimal impact on marine life – the floats are like boats on the water.

Details:https://tinyurl.com/1st-on-shore-wave-energy-site

