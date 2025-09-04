From Tide to Tech: AltaSea’s Wave Power Demo at the Port

Creator Eco Wave Power
Credit Eco Wave Power

 

On Aug. 25 the United States’ first onshore wave energy site officially began its demonstration at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles. A historic moment for renewable energy. This pilot project, led by AltaSea in partnership with Eco Wave Power, uses floaters that rise and fall with ocean waves, activating a hydraulic system that powers a generator. Wave energy could potentially supply over 60% of U.S. electricity needs. When you compare wave energy to solar and wind, wave energy is more consistent, and, importantly, studies show minimal impact on marine life – the floats are like boats on the water.

Details:https://tinyurl.com/1st-on-shore-wave-energy-site

