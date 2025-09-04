LBPD Patrol Officers Rescue Human Trafficking Victim in North Long Beach

LBPD patrol officers rescued a human trafficking victim on Aug. 20, 2025, in the North Long Beach area.



On the morning of Aug. 20, officers responded to a motel in the 5300 block of Atlantic Avenue regarding a possible human trafficking call. When they arrived, officers located a 15-year-old girl.



The preliminary investigation indicated that the girl had run away from a group home and came into contact with several male adult suspects. The victim was subsequently sexually assaulted by multiple men.



Officers rescued the girl and connected her with necessary resources.



While the suspects remain outstanding, the investigation to determine their identity and location is active and ongoing.



Anyone with information about this incident or who may be aware of similar incidents is urged to contact the Societal Crimes Section at 562-570-7221, or anonymously at LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477

Like this: Like Loading...