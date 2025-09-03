Barger Moves to Break Language Barriers at County Board Meetings

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger Aug. 29 announced the expansion of language translation and interpretation options available during board meetings and hearings.



Through the free service, users will have access to real-time translation and interpretation in over 70 languages via AI interpretation. Service highlights include live audio interpretation and real-time translated subtitles, as well as an easy-to-use platform for seamless accessibility. The service is accessible on mobile phones or computers.

AI translation was last available during press conferences during the January 2025 windstorms and wildfires emergency, ensuring native language access for the affected communities.



To use the platform during a board meeting, follow this step-by-step guide:

Visit attend.wordly.ai/join/QHKT-4397

Click “attend” and select your preferred language.

Watch the automatic translated captions. To listen to live-interpreted audio, unmute the speaker icon.



