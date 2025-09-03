Hahn Pushes State for Reliable Cell Service on Bridge to Support Crisis Calls

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Sept. 2 sent a letter to California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin urging him and his department to work on solutions to the poor cellphone service on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro, which has a history of suicide attempts from its span above the Port of Los Angeles. Hahn’s letter coincided with her motion approved by the board today to proclaim September “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month” and September 8, 2025 as “9-8-8 Day” in Los Angeles County.

“You can put all the fencing and signage up you want, but if someone standing on that bridge chooses to make the call for help and can’t because of a bad connection, the result could be devastating,” said Supervisor Hahn. “We continue to strengthen and promote our network of resources for people in mental health crises, and we urgently need to make sure everyone can reach them at all times.”

In an effort to prevent suicide attempts from the bridge, fencing was installed along its length, as well as signs with the Suicide Crisis Line phone number. However, the fencing has not successfully prevented all attempts, and the poor or nonexistent cell phone service on the span could hinder calls for help.

Details: Read Hahn’s full letter here

