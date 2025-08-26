Senators Announce Over $158 Million to Bolster California Airport Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff (both D-Calif.) Aug. 21 announced that 72 California airports were awarded a combined $158.4 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA to bolster aviation infrastructure. The funding comes primarily through two FAA programs: the Airport Infrastructure Grant or AIG program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Airport Improvement Program or AIP.

Both programs fund airport upgrades for runways and taxiways. AIG also funds projects related to safety and sustainability, airport transit connections, and roadways, while AIP also invests in infrastructure projects for noise cancellation and airport signage, lighting, and markings.

California airports in the local region receiving funding include:

Long Beach (Daugherty Field) Airport — $24.32 million: This project expands the existing terminal by 6,000 square feet, including two exterior holding areas. This expansion will facilitate the movement of passengers and baggage to bring the airport into conformity with current standards. This project reconstructs the existing terminal by replacing 11 gate hold areas, restrooms, a service animal relief area, and a back-up generator.

Palm Springs International Airport — $21.55 million: This project reconstructs the existing terminal by installing a new baggage handling system to improve the movement of passengers and baggage. This grant funds a portion of phase 1, which consists of site enabling work, building expansion, and proposed electrical work.

A complete list of airport infrastructure awards to California is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...