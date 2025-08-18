Construction to Begin on SR-47 Off-Ramp and I-110 On-Ramp

Starting tonight Aug.18, crews will close the existing northbound I-110 on-ramp and southbound SR-47 off-ramp to make way for new, realigned ramps. Detour routes will be in place to ensure continued access and safe traffic movement throughout the area. These closures are part of a larger project scheduled to open in November of this year, which will include a new northbound I-110 on-ramp, a new southbound SR-47 off-ramp, and the realignment of Knoll Drive, all designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity. Note that all work activity is subject to change based on weather conditions.

