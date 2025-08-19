Queen Mary Commemorates Commodore Everette Hoard with Celebration of Life Aboard Ship, August 23

Community Invited to Honor his Legacy Through Live Stream Access or In-person with Reserved Ticket

LONG BEACH — The Queen Mary will host a Celebration of Life for Commodore Everette Hoard on Aug.23, honoring the ship’s beloved Commodore with a day of remembrance and tribute. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the program will begin in the Grand Salon at 1:45 p.m. before moving to other locations aboard the ship, reflecting Everette’s lifelong devotion to the Queen Mary and the community he welcomed aboard.

The day of remembrance will include welcoming remarks from Queen Mary managing director Steve Caloca, a speech from wife Cyndi Hoard, a family tribute video, and heartfelt readings and reflections from Everette’s family and friends. A ceremonial laying of the wreath on the Britannia Deck and a champagne toast led by the Queen Mary’s officers will bring the program to a close.

Commodore Everette Hoard, who passed away on July 17, 2025, was the living embodiment of the Queen Mary’s spirit. For more than 40 years, he dedicated his life to honoring and preserving the historic ship, greeting every visitor as if they were stepping into his own cherished home. His encyclopedic knowledge, warmth, and devotion touched countless lives and made him the heart and soul of the Queen Mary.

“Everette’s love for this ship, its legacy, and every person who stepped aboard was unmatched,” said Steve Caloca, managing director of the Queen Mary. “We have not only lost a family member—we’ve lost a legend who will live on in our hearts and our souls.”

The public is invited to honor Commodore Hoard’s memory either by reserving a ticket to attend in person at this link,https://tinyurl.com/Cdre-Hoard-Celebration-of-life or by joining virtually via live stream with LBTV and can be accessed at 1:45 p.m. on August 23 at www.queenmary.com/commodorehoard.htm.

