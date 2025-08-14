County Sand Reuse Plan Aims to Protect L.A. Beaches, Shorten Permit Process

LOS ANGELES—A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors or DBH to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill for beach nourishment moved forward Aug. 13 with the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program or SCOUP.

If approved by regulatory agencies, the L.A. County SCOUP will remove the lengthy permitting and approval process for small beach nourishment projects that meet the program’s criteria.

“The diminishing amount of sand on our beaches is one of the many negative factors of climate change impacting our shoreline,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose Second District includes Dockweiler, Manhattan and Redondo beaches. “SCOUP helps the County address this challenge with cost-effective, nature-based solutions to replenish the sand our beaches need, while supporting the County’s commitment to keeping our beaches accessible to everyone.”

While coastal erosion is a natural process, climate change is making it worse. Higher sea levels and stronger storms wash away sand faster than before. Man-made structures like dams and sea walls also play a role.

Dams hold back sediment that would normally flow to the coast. Sea walls, which are often built to protect homes near the beach, can cause sand to erode more quickly by changing the way waves hit the shore. As sand disappears faster than new sediment arrives, beaches shrink, and the natural buffer that protects roads, buildings, and public spaces fades away.

SCOUP nourishment projects will restore sand to beaches that serve as a buffer between the ocean and public infrastructure.

Under the program, beach-quality sand left over from development, dredging and flood control maintenance may be used for small projects to nourish the following beaches:

Zuma Beach, Malibu

Will Rogers State Beach, Pacific Palisades

Dockweiler State Beach, Playa del Rey

Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach

Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach

These beaches were chosen using several criteria, including coastal erosion and flood risk, public infrastructure and amenities, and recreational and economic benefits, among others. These sites are also popular destinations for people from diverse inland communities. Preserving these beaches is vital to coastal access for all Angelenos.

The California Coastal Commission will next review the program for a coastal development permit. The program will also require approval by the California State Lands Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board.

SCOUP is a key component of DBH’s coastal resilience initiative, a strategy that works to protect local beaches for future generations through nature-based solutions and partnerships with regional stakeholders.

To learn more about the county’s coastal resilience initiative and SCOUP, sign up for emails about project updates and community engagement opportunities, and find out how to be part of building a more resilient L.A. County coastline, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/coastal-resilience.

