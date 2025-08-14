Gelson’s Markets Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on New Contract

LOS ANGELES—United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Locals representing over 2,000 grocery workers at Gelson’s Markets across Southern California, Aug. 13 reached a tentative agreement securing higher wages, more money for pension contributions, additional health and welfare improvements, staffing and more.

The UFCW Gelson’s Bargaining Committee said:

“This victory was only possible because of our hard work and solidarity with our co-workers, our customers, and our union siblings at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions, and Stater Bros. Every pledge card and petition we signed, delegation we participated in, social media post we shared, customer we engaged, and action we attended helped get us to this point. Our victory sends a powerful message to workers everywhere – when we band together in solidarity, we win.”

Further details of the tentative agreement will be shared exclusively with union members in upcoming meetings. After the vote closes, the results will be tallied, verified, and shared with members. Vote results and further information on the contract will be shared with the public after membership has had a chance to review and vote on their contract.

Details: www.groceryworkersrising.org.

Grocery workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Super A, ratified their new contracts last month. Last week, Stater Bros. workers reached a tentative agreement and are currently holding contract ratification votes.

Like this: Like Loading...