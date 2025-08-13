LA Briefs: Services Expanded to Cover Eviction Prevention and Enrollment in Safety Net Programs

Citywide Eviction Prevention Services Expanded in South LA

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and mayor’s fund CEO Conway Collis Aug. 13 announced the expansion of a proven resource for Angelenos who are currently — or at risk of — facing eviction. While the mayor’s fund already partners with the city’s FamilySource Centers across Los Angeles, they have now expanded and opened the first We Are LA Crenshaw casework office to help connect Angelenos in danger of becoming homeless to every resource available to them. We Are LA caseworkers provide these individuals and families one-on-one, personal support, helping them overcome obstacles like filling out applications for services, using unfamiliar technology, language barriers and accessing legal aid.

Focus on prevention is key to confronting the homelessness crisis, which has led to a second consecutive year of decline in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

“Preventing people from falling into homelessness is key to our efforts in addressing this humanitarian crisis,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “Results show that this program is working, and with a second consecutive decline in homelessness for the first time in recent history, we must continue this momentum. With more than 1,000 Angelenos served since it opened in June, I know that this office and We Are LA will continue to make change in Los Angeles.”

The following resources are available at the mayor’s fund We Are LA Crenshaw casework office, the city’s FamilySource Centers and the We Are LA Hotline (213-584-1808):

Caseworkers for one-on-one support in responding to eviction notices and filing court responses to fight eviction.

Referrals to the Eviction Defense Network for legal representation by an attorney in court.

Assistance applying for all eligibility-based benefits (Medi-Cal, SNAP) and unclaimed tax credits.

Assistance for veterans and foster youth.

Details: Results from an independent research study show that the We Are LA program is helping keep people housed and preventing them from falling into homelessness: https://tinyurl.com/fund-for-homeless-prevention

Solis, Horvath Lead Efforts to Keep County Residents Enrolled in Safety Net Programs

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Aug. 13 approved a motion to launch the “Keep Your Coverage” campaign. This initiative aims to provide multilingual and culturally competent information and critical resources, connect beneficiaries to work and volunteer opportunities as well as American Job Centers, and collaborate with community health workers and promotoras to help county residents maintain their enrollment in Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP amid new and expanded work requirements.

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” into law – a reconciliation bill that includes nearly $1 trillion cuts to Medicaid and SNAP over ten years. With 13.4 million Californians relying on Medicaid for health coverage, and another 5.4 million Californians receiving food assistance through SNAP, the bill eliminates access to essential safety programs on health, nutrition, and economic assistance among the county’s most vulnerable residents. In fact, approximately 3.5 million Medicaid enrollees in California are at risk of losing their benefits because of work requirements, while 368,000 individuals will be at risk of losing their food assistance in California as a result of this bill.

Despite exemptions, new and expanded work requirements and eligibility criteria may impact working adults, children, older adults, veterans, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable and at-need residents due to unnecessary administrative barriers. As the county prepares for the implementation of these new eligibility and work requirements, it is imperative to proactively ensure that eligible Medicaid and SNAP enrollees can continue to receive the healthcare coverage and food assistance they have a right to access.

At its core, the “Keep Your Coverage” campaign will be supplemented by training of promotoras and community health workers in culturally and linguistically appropriate ways to help enrollees maintain their benefit coverage.

Details: Read the full motion here.

