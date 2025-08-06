CDFA Announces Recall of Burrata Cheese Made by L.A. County’s Gioia Cheese Co., Inc.

Burrata cheese produced and packaged by Gioia Cheese Company of Los Angeles County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced Aug. 6 by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones. The quarantine order came following the confirmed detection of Salmonella bacteria in the firm’s burrata cheese sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The order applies to “Gioia Cheese Co. Burrata” sold in four-ounce and one-pound plastic tubs available for purchase at retail on or before Aug. 1, 2025. There are no lot codes or “Best if Used By” code dates on the packages.

Consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any product remaining in their refrigerators.

CDFA found the Salmonella bacteria in a routine sample collected on July 29 at the Gioia Cheese Company’s manufacturing and packaging facility. No illnesses have been reported.

