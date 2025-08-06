Los Angeles County Moves Forward with Maximum Indoor Temperature Ordinance

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today approved an ordinance establishing a maximum indoor temperature for rental units in unincorporated areas of the County. The ordinance, the first of its kind in the region, aims to protect renters from extreme heat.

Introduced by Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and uplifted by Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, the measure sets a maximum indoor temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit. It allows tenants the right to install portable cooling devices such as plug-in air conditioners, fans or blackout curtains without fear of eviction, retaliation or additional charges. The ordinance also protects immigrant tenants by prohibiting landlords from using passive or portable cooling devices as a reason to raise rent, charge fees or engage in harassment or eviction.

The ordinance responds to worsening climate conditions across Los Angeles County. Unincorporated areas of the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Antelope valleys are experiencing rising temperatures and longer heat waves. These communities are home to many renters living in older buildings without modern cooling systems, placing them at increased risk for heat-related illnesses and chronic health complications.

In November 2022, Chair Pro Tem Solis introduced a motion directing County departments to explore indoor temperature thresholds. Since then, she and Supervisor Horvath have worked with the Departments of Public Health, Consumer and Business Affairs, the Chief Sustainability Office and County Counsel to develop the ordinance.

“Every summer, the heat gets worse and worse, making it hard to cook, to sleep, and even to breathe. Finally, there will be a way for me and many others to have relief and make sure we can stay healthy in our own homes when heat waves come,” said SAJE member Mireya, a tenant of the Fourth District, who did not share her last name for fear of being targeted by ICE.

The ordinance will take effect in 30 days. However, in an effort to ensure the passing of the ordinance, the board accepted an amendment allowing small property landlords to maintain a maximum indoor temperature of not more than 82 degrees Fahrenheit in at least one habitable room by January 2027, and in all habitable rooms by January 2032. Landlord enforcement will begin in 2027, with an optional two-year extension for qualifying major improvements.

To support small landlords in unincorporated areas, Chair Pro Tem Solis also introduced a motion to provide technical and financial assistance. A report outlining potential funding sources, eligibility criteria and disbursement plans will return to the board within six months.

