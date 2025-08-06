County Backs Bill to Recognize Landslides as Local Emergencies

LOS ANGELES — The County Board of Supervisors Aug. 5 voted to support state legislation that would add landslides to the list of disasters that qualify as local emergencies under California law.

The move comes in response to the ongoing, unprecedented land movement in Rancho Palos Verdes, which has destroyed homes, displaced families, and left the city struggling to access critical resources for response and recovery.

“There is no question about it – the land movement that has devastated neighborhoods in Rancho Palos Verdes and displaced families absolutely is a local emergency, and state law should recognize it as such,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Right now, cities impacted by landslides are forced to respond to these crises with one hand tied behind their back. That has to change.”

Rancho Palos Verdes has suffered severe and irreversible damage from widespread land movement. But because landslides are not currently included in the California Emergency Services Act, the city faced challenges unlocking essential recovery resources for affected residents.

Under existing law, disasters recognized as local emergencies include wildfires, floods, storms, droughts, earthquakes, and other specified events — but not landslides. AB 986, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, would add landslides and conditions exacerbated by climate change to this list.

Details: Read the full motion here: https://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/205861.pdf

