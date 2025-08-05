Urgent Call to Action: Stop ICE

Note: an earlier version of this announcement’s date has been corrected to Aug. 5

The Dolores Huerta Foundation and residents of California City are calling on you to help protect California communities, and to urge your leaders to invest in real change, not cages.

California City, located in the northern part of the Antelope valley, is the planned home for the largest migrant detention facility in California. There is time to stop this facility, but your help is necessary.

CoreCivic is a private prison corporation with a long history of abuse, legal violations and drug trafficking implications. Now, they are seeking a business license to reopen the California City Correctional Facility as an ICE detention center with capacity for up to 2,500 people.

If this proposal is approved, it will lead to more ICE raids, more family separation, and more fear in immigrant communities across Kern County and beyond. The time to act is now.

Join to demand the California City Planning Commission deny CoreCivic’s business license.

Planning Commission Meeting Details

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5

Time:

5 p.m.– Rally and Press Conference

6 p.m. – planning commission meeting: Location: City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., California City, CA 93505



~ Zoom option available . In-person attendance is strongly encouraged

**RSVP here** https://tinyurl.com/Call-to-action-STOP-ICE to help coordinate and show collective power.

