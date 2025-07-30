Supervisors Act to Protect Angelenos’ Privacy from Federal Overreach, HIPAA Violations

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors July 30 approved a motion to explore all legal remedies in response to the Trump Administration’s efforts to pull personal, private, and unrelated protected health information in violation of federal law. As a result of this motion, the county may initiate, join, or support existing litigation.



On July 17 it was reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE officials will be given access to the personal data of nearly 79 million Medicaid enrollees across the country. This includes recipients in California, where Medicaid has been expanded to all immigrants using only state taxpayer dollars.

The released data includes home addresses, ethnicities, and other personal information that is protected under federal law by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or HIPAA. HIPPA, enacted in 1996, aims to protect the privacy and security of individuals’ protected health information, giving them rights of their data and setting limits on data use and disclosure. Longstanding interpretation of federal law, as well as policy and practice, has consistently maintained that personal healthcare data collected from Medicaid recipients is confidential.

Since the implementation and increase of federal immigration enforcement tactics, many immigrants have been hesitant to receive the health care they need. Hospitals, community clinics, and other service groups observing a significant increase in no-shows and appointment cancellations have indicated cancellations, and no-show rates have jumped to 30% across their clinics in and around Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire. It is critical the County continue to protect access to important health services without fear.



Since mass raids began in Los Angeles County on June 6, the Board of Supervisors has moved to approve 11 of Solis’ motions—including one that authorized legal action against the federal government’s unlawful enforcement tactics. That lawsuit led to a temporary restraining order effectively halting these illegal raids in Los Angeles County and six other counties.

