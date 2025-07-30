Beaches Reopen After Tsunami Advisory Is Lifted

Los Angeles County beaches are open today after the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center lifted its tsunami advisory for the West Coast.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors is opening restrooms, accessways and parking lots at beaches it manages hours earlier than anticipated..

Note, while the beaches are open, visitors should check with the nearest lifeguard for information on current conditions and practice good judgment before entering the water.

Beach camp operators should check with lifeguards before any in-water activity.

Details: beaches.lacounty.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...