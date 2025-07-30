County to Update Budget Impacts Weekly, Amid Fiscal Challenges

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion July 30 to provide weekly updates during regularly scheduled board meetings on the county’s fiscal state and the implications of budget constraints and curtailments.



The new standing agenda item will be delivered by Los Angeles County’s chief executive officer Fesia Davenport to provide timely information on the budget.

“This is a necessary step to ensure the Board and the public understand the County’s financial standing, amid compounding fiscal pressures and ongoing federal budget cut impacts,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “The newly established weekly update will allow us to make informed decisions in direct response to the needs of our community, and provide our residents with a fuller explanation of the fiscal challenges the County faces right now. I am proud to have facilitated the conversation that led to today’s motion, and know this will allow for greater transparency, accountability, and public trust. “

The CEO’s presentation highlighted increasing losses for departments like health services, public social services, mental health and more. CEO Davenport also emphasized the need for action, and anticipated planning for potential curtailments.

Details: The presentation during today’s Board meeting can be accessed here.

