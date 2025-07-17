Newsom to Trump: End the Occupation of L.A. — Governor Stands with Communities, Shares Resources to Resist Militarization

LOS ANGELES — Providing support to local communities impacted by federal immigration enforcement actions, Gov. Gavin Newsom July 16 met with business owners and faith leaders in the Los Angeles area.

Economic impact

Because of Trump’s actions, the state’s economy is likely to contract later this year due to fallout from global tariffs and immigration raids in Los Angeles and other cities that have rattled key sectors, including construction, hospitality, and agriculture, according to a UCLA Anderson forecast.

Mass deportations in California could slash $275 billion from the state’s economy and eliminate $23 billion in annual tax revenue. The loss of immigrant labor would delay projects (including rebuilding Los Angeles after the wildfires), reduce food supply, and drive up costs.

Undocumented immigrants contributed $8.5 billion in state and local taxes in 2022 — a number that would rise to $10.3 billion if these taxpayers could apply to work lawfully.

New resource for community

Trump’s militarization of Los Angeles has also led to increasingly concerning tactics by federal immigration enforcement, including violating the law and people’s constitutional rights. Families are being terrorized by the broad enforcement efforts targeting Latino neighborhoods, harming U.S. citizens, and racially profiling families and workers. That’s why it’s important to remember the following if you are affected by a federal immigration action:

You can observe and record public immigration arrests, but stay calm and at a safe distance to avoid risk to yourself and others.

Do not interfere or argue with federal agents. Physical obstruction or verbal escalation can put your safety at risk and may lead to criminal charges.

Agents don’t need a judge-signed warrant to arrest someone in public — but do need one to enter non-public areas of private property.

Prepare yourself and your family in case you are arrested. Memorize the phone numbers of your family members and your lawyer. Make emergency plans if you have children or take medication.

For more information on helpful community resources, the Governor’s Office has released new factsheets here in English and here in Spanish.

End the militarization of LA now

For over a month, about 4,000 National Guard members have been stationed for the President in Los Angeles, pulled away from their families, communities, and civilian jobs. While half are just now beginning to demobilize, many remain without a clear mission, direction, or a timeline for returning to their communities. California urges Trump and the Department of Defense to end this deployment and send all remaining guardsmembers home immediately.

The federal government can enforce immigration laws and keep Californians safe without violating our rights, terrorizing entire communities, breaking the law, disrupting the economy, and raising costs for families.

Like this: Like Loading...