Aquarium of the Pacific Opens New Space for Sea Turtle Rescue and Recovery

A new sea turtle rehabilitation area is open at the Aquarium of the Pacific. For the first time, aquarium visitors will be able to see rescued sea turtles as they go through rehabilitation with the goal of release to the wild.

The new space doubles the non-profit’s capacity for caring for stranded, sick, or injured sea turtles, so they have a chance to heal and return to their natural habitats. The aquarium is one of only two facilities in Southern California that have dedicated spaces to rehabilitate sea turtles.

“We are looking forward to utilizing this new area to expand our care of rescued sea turtles, while encouraging the public to learn more about them and their conservation,” said Dr. Lance Adams, Aquarium of the Pacific veterinarian.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/sea-turtle-rehab

