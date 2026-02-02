San Pedro Structure Fire at Old Church Building

Brief and photos by Chris Villanueva

Shortly before 7 a.m. Jan. 31 the Los Angeles fire department responded to a structure fire located at 101 West 1st St. in San Pedro on the corner of 1st and Harbor Blvd.

Firefighters arrived to the structure with heavy smoke and fire showing.

Approximately 93 firefighters battled the flames which extended to at least three other buildings damaging them as well.

It took approximately 48 minutes until a knockdown was achieved on the bulk of the fire.

Arson investigator are en route. No injuries have been reported.

The building appeared to be an old historical church site with the name on the plaque reading Missionary Baptist Church.

