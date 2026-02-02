Port of Los Angeles 2026 Summer Internship Program Application Period Now Open

The Port of Los Angeles is accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program. Submissions are open now through Feb. 13.

College-enrolled students majoring in all disciplines can gain hands-on experience working at the nation’s busiest port, with assignment opportunities across various fields such as engineering, construction, environmental management, real estate and more.

The program is open to current undergraduate and graduate students interested in developing on-the-job skills and building a professional network.

The 10-week program runs June 15-Aug. 21. Summer interns may work up to 40 hours per week and should be available for in-person work, during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at Port administrative offices in San Pedro or Wilmington. A list of potential division assignments is available here.

Depending on school year, summer interns earn from $18.33-$25.01 per hour, while student engineers earn from $23.48-$37.13 per hour.

Applications will only be accepted until Feb. 13. Applications received at any other time will not be considered.

Details: Application instructions and program information can be found here.

