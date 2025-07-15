Join the Landslide Development Regulations Town Hall Meeting, July 16

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the City of Rancho Palos Verdes will host a Town Hall Meeting regarding proposed Municipal Code amendments to address future development in the Portuguese Bend Landslide Complex. These amendments would permanently prohibit new construction in the landslide area due to the substantial change in circumstances of the land movement.

Residents are invited to learn about the proposed code amendments and share their input during the Town Hall, which will include a presentation from City staff and a question-and-answer session. The proposed code amendments will be made available in advance of the Town Hall no later than Friday, July 11, on the City website at rpvca.gov/landmovement.

Meeting Info

The Town Hall will take place on July 16, 2025 at 6 p.m. at Ladera Linda Community Park and via Zoom. Refreshments will be served. Both in-person and Zoom participants will have the opportunity to submit questions to City staff.

Details:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89947794469?pwd=_KZkVuIV8JvTCixEgZAoGRgtHOYTfQ.c1ZB2NXXgzF9AVyr#success

