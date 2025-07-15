Annual Homelessness Count Down Two Years In A Row, A First in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 annual homeless count showing for the first time a second consecutive year of decline in the number of people experiencing homelessness. The 2025 count, designed by University of Southern California and conducted in alignment with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards, reports a 17.5% decrease in street homelessness since before Mayor Bass took office.

These results follow Mayor Bass’ efforts to implement a comprehensive strategy that confronts street homelessness. The status quo had been to leave people on the street until permanent housing was completed, which resulted in Angelenos languishing on the street with no end in sight. Mayor Bass rejected that approach and has focused on ending the humanitarian crisis on the street while expediting the building of permanent housing.

On her first day in office, Mayor Bass declared a state of emergency to urgently get people off the streets. Her signature initiative Inside Safe has brought thousands of people inside and resolved more than 100 often entrenched and longstanding encampments in every council district in the city.

This year’s Point in Time Count results show:

Homelessness reported to have declined for two years in a row in L.A. for the first time.

Street homelessness reduced by 17.5% since Mayor Bass took office in December of 2022. This is the largest decrease over two years since the Point in Time Count began in 2005.

The number of makeshift shelters, tents, cars, vans and RVs declined for a second time in a row, down 13.5%.

Permanent housing placements in Los Angeles City are at an all-time high.

Earlier this month, the RAND Corporation released its annual report showing a 49% decline in the number of people experiencing street homelessness in Hollywood from last year to the year prior, drawing a connection to the work of Mayor Bass’ Inside Safe program. The report also showed a decrease in Venice. Inside Safe has conducted more than a dozen operations in Hollywood and monitors all locations to continue bringing people inside from those sites. In 2024, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results showing the first decrease in homelessness in Los Angeles City for the first time in years — bucking nationwide and statewide trends.

