San Pedro Bay Ports to Give Clean Air Action Plan Update

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP, Aug. 5. The meeting will include the status of oceangoing vessel initiatives, the clean truck program and technology feasibility assessments.

The meeting proceedings will be livestreamed – participation is in-person only. Prior meeting presentations and minutes can be found here, https://tinyurl.com/CAAP-about-the-plan

Updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emissions future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy.

View the latest emissions inventories for the POLB at, https://polb.com/environment/air/#emissions-inventory and the POLA at, https://tinyurl.com/POLB-air-emissions-inventory

The ports will take public comments at the advisory meeting to receive input on CAAP implementation. The agenda will be posted on the CAAP website prior to the meeting. For more information, visit cleanairactionplan.org.

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 5

Details: Join the meeting link here:https://tinyurl.com/CAAP-Update-Aug-5; or call, 408-418-9388 and enter access code 249 149 10883

Venue: Long Beach City Hall, Bob Foster Civic Chambers, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Like this: Like Loading...