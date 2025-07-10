Random Happening. Curtain Up: San Pedro’s Fred Crawford Stars in a Rollicking Vaudeville Variety Revue

Fred Crawford, beloved San Pedro performer known for lighting up stages from Papadakis Taverna to Alvas Showroom will be performing his one man variety show at the Grand Annex in San Pedro, July 12.

Enjoy ‘Golden Age Hollywood-style” laughs, impressions, and tap dancing. Whether you know him from his time as a barista at Sacred Grounds, tap dancing at Papadakis Taverna, or just being a true San Pedro character, you won’t want to miss this.

You can expect side-splitting impressions of Hollywood’s classic stars with slapstick and even a little of Crawford’s amazing tap dancing. This is entertainment at its finest, with heart, humor and rhythm.

What to expect?

Crawford told Random Lengths News “being I’m a 1940’s guy” the show is focused on that era, including his distinct attire. If you’ve ever seen the dancer and entertainer around town, chances are he was wearing a sharp, classic vintage suit and hat.

While the “golden age” of Vaudeville emerged during the late 19th century and into the 1920’s, the variety shows had a large presence in American culture, with as many as five million Americans attending shows every week; and it carried over with a lingering presence all the way to the 1950s. Part of Crawford’s act, after introducing himself, is to educate in an entertaining way about what made Vaudeville great. He discusses the type of acts that were featured, what Vaudeville was like and its huge popularity before television and radio took off. He highlights the music of the era, describes the dancing acts and even tap dances and does impressions of famous “hoofers” like Donald O’Connor and Gene Kelly, both of whom came out of Vaudeville and made it big on Broadway and in film.

And for more fun, Crawford’s repertoire includes impressions of famous leading men such as Buddy Epson, Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart, James Cagney, John Garfield and Humphrey Bogart.

Crawford was first inspired from this era when he was a child of only eight or nine-years-old, when he started doing a ventriloquist act. He said he wasn’t very good as a ventriloquist but soon moved on to doing imitations of his inspirations like the iconic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy and actor, composer, playwright and producer George M. Cohen (Yankee Doodle Boy, Over There).

Crawford will also have his artwork on display on stage, featuring illustrations in the style of how old film credits were shown on individual cards or title cards, sometimes with unique designs or art deco motifs at the end of a movie.

Crawford recalled how he was first drawn into his vintage oeuvre through, first, cartoons and eventually old movies because “everybody in them wore hats” and, as mentioned, Crawford loves his hats, vintage clothes and old cars.

So, take a wonderful walk into classic American culture with Fred Crawford via Vaudeville — and the golden age of Hollywood on July 12 at Grand Annex. You may be surprised by what you discover. My bet is that you will have a blast on this night that you will not soon forget.

Fred Crawford Rollicking Vaudeville Variety Revue

Time: 7:30 p.m., July 12

Cost: $22.88 and up

Details: https://grandvision.org/event/fred-crawfordvaudeville-variety-revue/

Venue: Grand Annex Music Hall, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

