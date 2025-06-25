California Awards over $15M to Apprenticeship Programs Connecting Youth to High-Paying Jobs

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom June 24 announced that 29 youth apprenticeship programs will receive $15.4 million in California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship (COYA) grants. The grant awards will connect opportunity youth with pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs that can lead to employment in high-demand fields, creating a pathway to upward mobility and higher earning power.

“Apprenticeship funding is about scaling real, on-the-ground solutions. These grants are helping community organizations, labor unions, and employers launch new opportunities, provide stipends during training, and offer direct support to young people who need a foot in the door. The Governor’s focus on practical, targeted investment is opening career opportunities where they’re needed most.” Stewart Knox, Secretary of Labor & Workforce Development

Opportunity youth are those aged 16 to 24, who may be young parents, former foster youth, people with disabilities, young people who face educational achievement gaps, attend schools in communities struggling with high poverty, or are fully disconnected from the education system.

Paid training in high-demand jobs

California has expanded apprenticeship opportunities for young people and continues to boost training programs for firefighters, paramedics and other health and safety careers, as well as new opportunities that do not require a traditional education or a four-year degree.

California began offering COYA grants in 2024. During the first round, $31 million in funding supported 51 projects across various in-demand sectors. COYA second round recipients will help pair youth in strong employment sectors including:

Behind-the-scenes union jobs in the entertainment industry through Hollywood Cinema Production Resources with a focus on populations historically excluded from these opportunities, and jobs including lighting, set dressing, editing, stagehand and more.

