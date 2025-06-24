LACDA’s Live Lead-Free Program Secures Grant Funding Through 2028

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Development Authority or LACDA has secured additional funding to continue providing critical services to the various communities within Los Angeles County through its live lead-free program.

Thanks to a new multi-year funding commitment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD, the program will continue to offer free testing and remediation of lead-based paint hazards, and provide educational resources to qualified residents, thereby extending its reach and impact through Nov. 15, 2028.

The live lead-free program offers the following services:

Free in-home lead testing to identify lead-based paint hazards;

Up to $75,000 per unit for lead-based paint remediation;

Up to $30,000 per unit for health and safety improvements;

Educational materials on lead safety and prevention; and

Collaboration with local health departments to coordinate lead-safe practices.

LACDA provides free testing for chipping and peeling lead-paint hazards. If hazards are found, the agency will provide the contractors, all materials, and inspection services needed to repair damaged areas inside and outside the unit(s).

To qualify for the Live Lead-Free Program, households must:

Be within the Program’s target area;

Have a child under six years old living in, or spending a significant time in the unit;

Have a pregnant person residing in the home; and

Meet low-to-moderate income requirements.

Property owners and tenants can visit www.liveleadfree.org and enter their address to determine if they are in the eligible target area and submit an interest form.

Lead exposure, especially in young children, can have devastating lifelong consequences. Even low levels of lead exposure can affect a child’s brain development, leading to learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and reduced IQ. Children under the age of six are particularly vulnerable, as their rapidly developing brains and bodies absorb lead more easily.

Details: 626-586-1790.

