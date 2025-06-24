L.A. Dodgers Announce Plan to Support Families Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families impacted by the recent reckless raids and subsequent chaotic escalation throughout the region.

“What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected,” said Stan Kasten, President & CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers. “We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.”

Mayor Bass has recently visited businesses in Pico-Union, Little Tokyo and Boyle Heights to encourage Angelenos to support businesses that may be experiencing slower foot traffic as a result of the recent raids. Mayor Bass has been clear: the dangerous and targeted raids are instilling fear in our communities and delivering a body blow to the economy of the nation’s second largest city.

The Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles have a proven ability to get financial resources to those in critical need, most recently seen in their efforts to aid victims of the January wildfires. Through their support of the city’s effort, the Dodgers will encourage those organizations in a similar position to use their resources to directly support the families who have suffered economic hardship.

