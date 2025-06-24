Murder Investigation Arrest – 200 Block, Pacific Coast Highway, LB

Update: June 24

Homicide detectives have made an arrest regarding the May 27, 2025 murder of Jordan Mosby, a 19-year-old male resident of Atwater.

Through their investigation, Homicide detectives identified the suspect as Deriana Cole, a 19-year-old female resident of Compton. Homicide detectives learned that Cole was in custody on an unrelated charge and being housed at the Long Beach City Jail.



On June 23, 2025 Cole was re-booked for murder, and her bail was set at $2,000,000.

The motive remains under investigation.



Homicide detectives will present the case later this week to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Leticia Gamboa and Oscar Valenzuela at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Original News Release, May 28, 2025

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult that occurred on May 27, 2025, in the 200 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.

At approximately 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel who determined the victim deceased at the scene.



Homicide detectives are investigating the motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting. Detectives are working to identify a possible suspect(s).

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Like this: Like Loading...