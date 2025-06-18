Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

LOS ANGELES — SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom June 18 announced his appointment of 16 Superior Court Judges: six of whom are in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

William Forman, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Forman has been a partner at Winston & Strawn, LLP since 2021. He was a partner of Scheper Kim & Harris, LLP from 2009 to 2021. Forman was counsel at Wilmer Hale from 2008 to 2009. He worked as an associate at Heller Ehrman White & McAuliffe from 2003 to 2008. Forman served as a deputy federal public defender at the Federal Public Defender, Central District of California from 1997 to 2003. He was an associate at Arnold & Porter from 1992 to 1997. He worked as an associate at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Marmaro from 1990 to 1991. Forman received a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James A. Kaddo. Forman is a Democrat.

David Garcia, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Garcia has worked as a supervising attorney at Inner City Law Center since 2023. He worked as a director of Investigations at Edison International from 2013 to 2022. He worked as a senior attorney at Southern California Edison Company from 1997 to 2013. He worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 1990 to 1997. He worked as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 1986 to 1990. He worked as an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice from 1985 to 1986. Garcia received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Daniel Feldstern. Garcia is registered as a Democrat.

Sumako McCallum, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. McCallum has served as a Court Commissioner for the court since 2024. She served as senior deputy county counsel at the Office of County Counsel, County of Los Angeles from 2014 to 2024. She worked as a staff attorney at the Children’s Law Center of Los Angeles from 2003 to 2014. McCallum worked as an associate at Morrison & Foerster, LLP from 2000 to 2002. McCallum received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Anne Hwang to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. McCallum is a Democrat.

Alan Z. Yudkowsky, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Yudkowsky has served as a Court Commissioner on that court since 2019. He worked as Principal at the Law Offices of Alan Z. Yudkowsky from 2011 to 2019. Yukowsky held multiple positions at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan since 1990, including partner, special counsel, and associate. Yudkowsky received a Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Barbara M. Scheper. Yudkowsky is a Democrat.

Melanie Chavira, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Chavira has served as a city prosecutor at the Redondo Beach City Attorney’s Office since 2012. She has worked as a trial advocacy instructor at the Trial Advocacy Prosecution Program from 2012 to 2024. Chavira served as a prosecutor and assistant supervisor at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2002 to 2012. Chavira received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary Lou Villar. Chavira is a Democrat.

Terrence Jones, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Jones has worked as chief trial counsel at Cameron Jones since 2022. He worked as chief trial counsel at the Law Office of Terrence Jones from 2017 to 2022. Jones worked as an associate at Ballard Spahr from 2015 to 2017. He served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 2008 to 2015. Jones received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Serena R. Murillo to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Jones is a Democrat.

