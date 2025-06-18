LA County Advances Motion on Workforce, Economic Impact of Federal Immigration Sweeps

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors June18 approved a motion to assess the workforce and economic impacts in Los Angeles County and mobilize resources for affected workers and businesses following increased federal immigration enforcement.

On June 6, the federal government intensified its immigration enforcement in the County of Los Angeles, deploying widespread, aggressive tactics to remove large numbers of individuals from carwashes, Home Depot parking lots, public streets, churches, restaurants, and many more. Immigration agents fail to identify themselves or uphold due process. The raids conducted by the federal government have removed people from their workplaces, leaving their families unaware and waiting for them to return home after a day at work. The current events have instilled fear in workers and their families across the county.

In response to the Trump Administration’s immigration approach, including the federalization of the California National Guard and deployment of the Marine Corps against civilians, protests have risen across the region. This escalation resulted in a curfew in downtown Los Angeles, impacting local small businesses. Many immigrant workers, including those who operate their own business, are afraid to work due to the aggressive federal enforcement activities in recent days. Small businesses who rely on immigrants for their workforce and customers have also seen a decrease in foot traffic. These events will have long term economic consequences on the region.

“The last week and a half have brought undue trauma and instability to our residents in Los Angeles County, especially to those who work in our hotels, carwashes, restaurants, construction sites, those that provide childcare and more. The ongoing immigration raids have created a chilling effect, with many families afraid to leave their homes to go to work or to support our beloved businesses.” said Chair Pro Tem Solis, who authored the motion. “Today’s motion will play a vital role in assessing the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration tactics on our workforce and local economy while mobilizing resources to connect our working families and businesses with essential support. Now more than ever, we must unite and take care of one another.”



Of the approximately 10.1 million Angelenos populating Los Angeles County, one-third are immigrants who fuel the local economy, drive innovation, and enrich its dynamic culture. The impact of indiscriminate mass deportation has significant ripple effects beyond those at direct risk of removal.

Immigrant Angelenos continue to make significant contributions to the region’s economy. In 2019, immigrants contributed about $115 billion to the economy through the federal, state, and local taxes they paid and their spending power combined. This has helped grow Los Angeles county’s GDP to $960 billion, making it the 19th largest economy in the world.



The approved motion directs the county’s department of economic opportunity to collaborate with applicable entities to assess and report back in 15 days on the economic impact to small businesses due to loss of workforce, property damage, and imposed curfews as a result of federal immigration enforcement in the county, in addition to identifying available supportive, culturally responsive services for small business. Further, the motion directs collaboration between the Department of Consumer Business Affair’s, Office of Immigrant Affairs, Small Business Commission, and the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, and more.

