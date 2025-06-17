Palm Trees Burning―ICE Raids Ignite Pushback in L.A.

Depleted teargas canisters and flashbang shrapnel littered the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Hunsaker Avenue as a flaming palm tree dropped embers on the Home Depot landscaping. One of the rounds had landed in the tree’s crown.

Paramount residents, some on skateboards, came out with signs to protest the federal raid on day laborers gathering for work during the days leading up to June 7. They were intent on making their voices heard.

Police officers in riot gear gathered their numbers at the surrounding intersections, wielding live-fire weapons and weapons that fire less-than-lethal rounds.

A young woman asked a Home Depot security guard for a fire extinguisher as determined citizens refused to disperse as the police ordered. With my camera almost out of battery and the sun going down, I heard a familiar announcement from the police loudspeaker. “This has been declared an unlawful assembly.”

For me, it was time to go.

I didn’t know it at the time, but I was witnessing the beginning of a sustained invasion of my city by the federal government. The National Guard would be called in the next day, over the objections of the California governor. Marines were next, equipped for battle with automatic rifles. They were ostensibly there to protect a wave of ICE raids on sewing shops, flea markets, taco stands, and car washes. Instead, they are largely confined to closed federal buildings. The arrival of the Guards and Marines prompted a wave of protest, hundreds of arrests, and sparked a nationwide movement.

I arrived downtown just after 3 pm on Tuesday, June 10th. Mass arrests were already underway, with a small crowd confined to the block in front of the federal detention center. Police in riot gear held a small crowd of peaceful protestors and journalists at the corner. After 15 minutes or so, I checked the KTLA live stream and saw that another group had walked onto the southbound 101 Freeway.

Against a tide of people leaving downtown Los Angeles, I walked, then rounded a corner to the sight of the Santa Ana Freeway filled with Highway Patrol in riot gear. The crowd on the adjacent street had thinned to journalists taking a break, and onlookers who chose not to follow the march. The scene was as calm as it could be, with hundreds of armed police in riot gear. I had a snack and took a few clips of the officers who would soon have me in handcuffs. A line of riot police converged from each corner, pinning in everyone left in the area. It happened in a moment, with no loudspeaker announcement or opportunity to leave.

Accredited media were told to approach the line of cops on the north side, and were let through. A few unaccredited journalists approached the line and were immediately and violently tackled to the ground. As an independent documentary filmmaker, I lacked credentials and found myself under arrest.

The plastic cuffs cut into my wrists as I was loaded onto a bus, one of over a hundred people arrested that day. Two hours later, we were made to sit in folding chairs in the parking garage of a South Los Angeles police station. We were fingerprinted and photographed multiple times by multiple agencies. Seven hours after arriving, I was processed out and let out at the gate with a court date, under a banner which read, “The Tradition Continues.”

Each time a group was let go, in threes and fours, those remaining cheered on. The group on my bus was as diverse as the city I’m proud to call home― all united by our love for all of our fellow Angelenos. The atmosphere of resilience was tempered by the knowledge that the swelling wrists and discomfort we were experiencing were temporary for us, but were just the beginning of brutal confinement for so many others. In the last week, hundreds have been taken from their workplaces and sent to unknown confinement centers, ripped from their community, families, and homes.

A federal court has ruled that the National Guard’s deployment, over the objections of a state’s governor, is illegal, yet they remain in place while the decision is appealed. By the statute, my charge of (409PC), failure to disperse, requires that a dispersal order be given, and people be allowed to leave, yet no order was given. People were simply surrounded and arrested, with no consideration for the law.

As we watch centuries of norms and well-established laws be trampled by our president, I have been inspired by Angelenos’ willingness to stand up in a largely nonviolent community resistance. The people of the city have set an example, rooted in American traditions of nonviolent resistance and civil rights. The city, however, seems to be taking cues from the lawlessness at the federal level, rounding up crowds without dispersal orders and arbitrarily firing teargas and rubber bullets at nonviolent protesters. When local police fail to respect the laws regarding Angelenos’ right to free speech and freedom of assembly, in protesting federal action, they risk becoming the ground troops of federal overreach.

In documenting the events of last Tuesday, I did not break the law, and I intend to plead not guilty. Anticipating that we’ll be at this a while, does anyone know a good lawyer?

