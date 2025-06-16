LB News: Homelessness Rises; City to Reopen MLK Jr. Park Pool with Celebration

Long Beach Point in Time Count Shows Uptick in Homelessness

The City of Long Beach hosted a roundtable discussion to share the findings of the 2025 Homeless Point-in-Time or PIT count and discuss the city’s multi-departmental response to homelessness. During the discussion, the city announced that the 2025 PIT count, conducted in the early hours of Jan. 23, identified 3,595 people experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, a net increase of 219 compared to 2024. Over 76% of the increase is a result of the January 2025 Southern California wildfire displacements – among those surveyed, 167 people reported being displaced by the January 2025 Southern California wildfires, which were still active at the time. Homelessness increased by 6.5%, with 5% attributed to the fires and 1.5% due to other causes.

The city has released a comprehensive report detailing this year’s count, including key findings, demographics, a comprehensive look at the causes and underlying conditions of homelessness, and case studies of the youth and riverbed populations.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/LB-rise-in-homelessness

Long Beach to Celebrate Grand Reopening of MLK Jr. Park Pool

The City of Long Beach invites community members to the grand reopening celebration of the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pool, taking place June 23, 2025, at the park’s swimming facility. The event will feature remarks from Mayor Rex Richardson, Sixth District Councilwoman Dr. Suely Saro and other city leaders followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Recreational swimming will be available after the event from 1 to 3 p.m. following scheduled swim lessons.

Time: 11 a.m. Monday, June 23

Details: https://tinyurl.com/MLK-Jr-park-pool

Venue: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1910 Lemon Ave. Long Beach

Like this: Like Loading...