Free Summer Lunch Program Returns to LA County Libraries June 16

LOS ANGELES — LA County Library is once again partnering with LA County Department of Parks and Recreation or LA County Parks to offer its Lunch at the Library program, providing free, healthy meals to youth ages 18 and under this summer. From June 16 to Aug. 8, participating library locations will offer lunches Monday through Friday from noon to 1 pm, depending on the site schedule.

No registration is required, and there are no income restrictions. Meals are available on a first come, first served basis and must be eaten at the library.

“This program continues to be a vital service for families in our communities,” said Skye Patrick, County Librarian at LA County Library. “We’re proud to once again provide a safe, welcoming space where children and teens can access nutritious meals, discover books, and stay engaged during the summer months.”

Local area lunch schedule locations:

Tuesday – Friday, 12 to 1 p.m.

Carson Library

Lomita Library

Important Notes:

No lunch will be served on June 19 (Juneteenth) and July 4 (Independence Day), which are county holidays.

Details: For a full schedule visit: LACountyLibrary.org/free-summer-lunch.

