Rep. Barragán Leads Delegation Urging Protection of Medi-Cal and In-Home Care in 2025–26 State Budget

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44), a member of the energy & commerce subcommittee on health, June 13 led 16 members of the California Congressional delegation in a letter urging Gov. Newsom and State Legislators to protect Medicaid, known in California as Medi-Cal, and in-home care in the 2025-26 state budget.

Gov. Newsom’s May budget revision proposes to cut access to Medi-Cal and in-home care through Medi-Cal’s In-Home Supportive Services or IHSS program. IHSS is a type of state and federally-funded home and community-based services that provides in-home assistance to eligible seniors and people with disabilities as an alternative to out-of-home care. This program allows Californians to remain safely and independently in their own homes and in the community.

“Medi-Cal and In-Home Supportive Services are essential to helping our most vulnerable community members, including seniors, adults and children with disabilities, and low-wage home care workers,” said Rep. Barragán. “Now, more than ever, it is critical that we preserve access to Medi-Cal. Investing in essential primary health care and social support services like Medi-Cal provides, helps lower costs by keeping Californians out of emergency rooms, preventing chronic diseases, and reducing institutionalization or homelessness. Our healthcare system should support Californians, not require them to stay in poverty.”

“Disability Rights California thanks Congresswoman Barragán for her longstanding commitment to ensuring access to Medi-Cal home and community-based services for disabled Californians,” said Andy Imparato, CEO, Disability Rights California. “It is critical to the health, safety, and wellbeing of thousands of Californians with disabilities that the proposals to cap IHSS provider hours and reinstate the Medi-Cal asset limit do not move forward.”

The letter also acknowledges that the State Legislature took meaningful steps to protect access to Medi-Cal and IHSS in the Legislature’s Version of the Budget.

In addition to Barragán, the letter is signed by Reps. Judy Chu (CA-28), Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10), Jared Huffman (CA-02), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Ted Lieu (CA-36), Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Linda Sánchez (CA-38), Doris Matsui (CA-07), Dave Min (CA-47), Raul Ruiz (CA-25), Lateefah Simon (CA-12), Mark Takano (CA-39), Mike Thompson (CA-04), Norma Torres (CA-38), Juan Vargas (CA-35), and Maxine Waters (CA-44).

The letter is endorsed by Disability Rights California and Justice in Aging.

Details: Find the full text of the letter here.

