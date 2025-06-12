Port of Los Angeles Announces Six-Month Closure of Northbound SR 47 On-Ramp at Gaffey Street in San Pedro

Port of Los Angeles and Caltrans SR 47 Interchange Project, Photo courtesy of Port of LA

 

As construction continues on the Port of Los Angeles and Caltrans SR 47 Interchange Project, crews will close the northbound SR 47 on-ramp at Gaffey Street in San Pedro, beginning 7 p.m., June 21, for about six months to perform retaining wall construction and roadway widening. From June 16-20, overnight closures to the northbound SR 47 on-ramp at Gaffey Street and off-ramp at Harbor Boulevard will occur in preparation for the work.

A suggested detour to an alternate northbound SR 47 on-ramp is accessible at N. Gaffey Street and Miraflores Avenue in San Pedro.

Drivers should follow posted traffic signs accordingly. Those with questions may leave a message on the public phone line at 310-732-7778. Calls will be returned within 24 hours.

The SR 47 Interchange Project is replacing the existing southbound SR 47 off-ramp from the Vincent Thomas Bridge, currently on the south side, with a new off-ramp on the north side. Additional improvements include realigning the existing on-ramp to the northbound I-110 connector; modifying the northbound SR 47 off-ramp onto Harbor Boulevard; modifying the northbound SR 47 on-ramp onto the bridge toward Terminal Island; and improving local streets near the interchange.

Details: For updated project information, visit portofla.org/sr47.

