Port of Los Angeles Announces Six-Month Closure of Northbound SR 47 On-Ramp at Gaffey Street in San Pedro

As construction continues on the Port of Los Angeles and Caltrans SR 47 Interchange Project, crews will close the northbound SR 47 on-ramp at Gaffey Street in San Pedro, beginning 7 p.m., June 21, for about six months to perform retaining wall construction and roadway widening. From June 16-20, overnight closures to the northbound SR 47 on-ramp at Gaffey Street and off-ramp at Harbor Boulevard will occur in preparation for the work.

A suggested detour to an alternate northbound SR 47 on-ramp is accessible at N. Gaffey Street and Miraflores Avenue in San Pedro.

Drivers should follow posted traffic signs accordingly. Those with questions may leave a message on the public phone line at 310-732-7778. Calls will be returned within 24 hours.

The SR 47 Interchange Project is replacing the existing southbound SR 47 off-ramp from the Vincent Thomas Bridge, currently on the south side, with a new off-ramp on the north side. Additional improvements include realigning the existing on-ramp to the northbound I-110 connector; modifying the northbound SR 47 off-ramp onto Harbor Boulevard; modifying the northbound SR 47 on-ramp onto the bridge toward Terminal Island; and improving local streets near the interchange.

Details: For updated project information, visit portofla.org/sr47.

Like this: Like Loading...