Letters to the Editor: Audio Ammunition Appreciation and Tax Bill Pain

Audio Ammunition Appreciation

I agree with Ms. McDonnell in her article “Let Freedom Ring” from the May 29-June 11 RLN. But you don’t need to be Beyonce’ or Springsteen to create “audio ammunition” in our current anti-Trump-tyranny movement.

I’ve always loved creating parody songs, mostly for friends, such as personal birthday songs, happy retirement, etc. Since March, when I started my YouTube channel, Trump Resistance Songs II (that’s Roman number II or two letter I’s), I have been on fire, with 20 Trump parody songs so far and more coming.

One recent song is “No Kings Today,” in honor of June 14, at https://youtu.be/9tkHY2OLl5A

My song with the most views so far is “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Trump,” based on the Grinch song, at https://youtu.be/umgCVTPx2m4

You can find my channel at https://www.youtube.com/@TrumpResistanceSongsII

For those of you in the print edition, to find my channel, go to the YouTube search bar, and type in my channel title plus one song title, such as Trump Resistance Songs II No Kings Today. That should pull up the “No Kings Today” song and feel free to check out my other songs.

Please like, subscribe, share and comment while you’re there. My songs are for the American people. I will not be monetizing my channel, unless I could donate all funds to indivisible.org or other such groups.

Onward,

Timothy Joel Johnson

San Pedro

Tax Bill Pain

A few weeks ago, I sat on the Capitol steps from dawn to dusk to sound the alarm about Republicans’ tax bill — which would hurt kids, seniors, and middle-class Americans who are just trying to get by.

The bill has now been passed by House Republicans.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has confirmed that the bill would strip health insurance from at least 13.7 million Americans, many of whom live right here in New Jersey.

But it doesn’t stop there. It would also cut food assistance for hungry families, Head Start programs for young kids, Pell Grants to help people afford college, funding for clean air in elementary schools, and more — all to pay for tax cuts for the richest Americans.

And the deficit? This bill would cost $3.72 trillion, James Preston. Exploding the budget deficit while handing most of the tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans who don’t need them isn’t just fiscally wrong — it’s morally indefensible.

Cory Booker, US Senator New Jersey

