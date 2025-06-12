No Help, No Home

A Cautionary Tale: How Asbestos Contamination Shattered a San Pedro Family’s Life



For more than 45 years, Pamela Allen worked as a home health and hospice nurse across San Pedro and the South Bay, helping people spend their final days at home, where they’re most comfortable.

“You know how important that is when people get older and that familiar environment is ripped away,” said Pamela’s daughter, Debbie. “The horrible part is, there’s no help or support to get back in.”

Pamela, now in her early 80s, had hoped for the same dignity: to live and die in the home she loved.

“It’s a heartbreaker,” she said tearfully. “Just one poor decision, one incident — anything in life — can turn everything upside down.”

The Allen family’s ordeal began in June 2024, with a single oversight that snowballed into financial and emotional devastation.

The Asbestos Mistake

A licensed drywall contractor began work on Pamela’s home without warning the family that the “popcorn” ceilings might contain asbestos. The contractor neither ordered testing nor explained the risks. According to Pamela, his credentials and experience should have made him aware.

“Never in a million years did asbestos come up,” Debbie said. “He should have said, ‘There’s popcorn on your ceilings — I can’t touch it unless you get it tested.’ But we had no idea. He came in, did his thing, and we didn’t find out until it was too late.”

Typically, licensed asbestos abatement professionals advise that homeowners leave the premises during removal, even in limited areas. Exposure to airborne asbestos fibers — even in small amounts — can pose serious health risks.

In this case, the contractor told the family they could remain in the house while he worked on one side. He only asked them to push their belongings against a wall so he could cover them with a sheet. The job started in June and continued through the July 4 weekend. Though the work was unfinished, he claimed to have cleaned up.

“It looked like a mess,” Debbie said. “We just started cleaning. And as we cleaned, the popcorn material broke apart.”

A Dangerous Discovery

As the family cleaned up the dust and debris, they began to suspect something was wrong. Their own research confirmed the danger: disturbing asbestos can release microscopic fibers into the air, which can lead to health risks.

“We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” Debbie said. “But now we know — and we want others to learn from it so it doesn’t happen to them.”

The Gap in Help for Homeowners

The Allens turned to local agencies for help, only to discover a patchwork of guidance but no direct support.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) offers general advice but does not test or inspect homes. It refers residents to certified environmental consultants.

South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) oversees air quality rules tied to asbestos and requires notification for any renovation or demolition involving asbestos-containing materials.

Cal/OSHA certifies asbestos consultants and technicians but offers no homeowner assistance.

The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) encourages verification of contractor licenses but provides no remediation aid.

The City of Los Angeles Housing Department offers the Tenant Habitability Program (THP) for asbestos mitigation in rent-controlled units, but no equivalent exists for homeowners unless tied to natural disaster relief.

How Asbestos Can Destroy a Home’s Future

Improper asbestos removal creates a long-term health hazard and financial damage that can render a home unappealing and potentially unsellable. Experts say risks include:

Contamination : If fibers enter HVAC systems or carpets, cleanup becomes exponentially more difficult and expensive.

Disclosure requirements : Sellers must report known asbestos issues. Mishandled abatement can lower offers or deter buyers entirely.

Loss of trust : Buyers may question the overall safety and maintenance of the home.

Remediation costs : Certified asbestos cleanup can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Legal and insurance issues : Mishandling asbestos may lead to lawsuits or denied insurance claims.

A Year Without a Home

The Allen family has already lost irreplaceable keepsakes — photos, heirlooms, and memories tied to three generations. A year after the initial mistake, Pamela is still unable to return home.

They have launched a GoFundMe campaign, hoping the San Pedro community, known for helping its own, will step in where institutions have failed.

When this began, the family believed asbestos removal would be simple. Instead, they’ve faced loan denials, insurance refusals, and silence from local and state officials.

Now, they hope their story serves as a warning.

“This can happen to anyone,” Debbie said. “We just wanted to fix Mom’s ceilings. Now we’re fighting for my mom’s home, her dignity in her final years.”

To help, go to https://tinyurl.com/asbestos-home.

