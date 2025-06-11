California Officials Lead Bicameral Effort to Demand President Trump Withdraw National Guard and Marines from LA

WASHINGTON, DC — Representatives Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and 39 other California Delegation Representatives are demanding President Donald Trump immediately withdraw the National Guard and U.S. Marines from Los Angeles, California. In a bicameral letter sent yesterday, the lawmakers condemn the deployments as an unlawful overreach that bypassed state and local authority and urge the immediate withdrawal of the National Guard and Marines.

“We are writing to express grave concern regarding the deployment of the National Guard and the activation of 700 Marines to Los Angeles. These actions were taken without the consent of California Governor Gavin Newsom and over the objections of local law enforcement. It constitutes a clear violation of constitutional principles and law, and a grave overreach of executive authority,” wrote the lawmakers.

“This deployment does not appear to be motivated by any public safety emergency that could not be dealt with successfully by local authorities. Instead, it coincides with a broader federal enforcement escalation involving mass ICE raids, militarized immigration tactics, and the use of tear gas and riot control methods in civilian areas. These actions undermine civil liberties, destabilize communities, erode public trust in government institutions, and violate the law,” continued the lawmakers.

On June 7 and June 9, Rep. Jimmy Gomez was illegally denied access to the Roybal Federal Building, where ICE is reportedly detaining migrant families — including moms and children— under inhumane conditions. Rep. Gomez called for a formal DHS investigation and submitted a written inquiry demanding answers and accountability from Secretary Kristi Noem. As protests erupted in Los Angeles in response to the raids and detentions, the Trump administration escalated the situation by authorizing the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines — without the consent of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and over the objections of local elected and community leaders. They argue the legal authority Trump cited doesn’t apply — making the deployment plainly unlawful.

“As federal officials we must prioritize de-escalation and adherence to the constitutional principles that govern the balance of power between federal and state and local governments. For these reasons, we urge you to immediately withdraw the National Guard and U.S. Marines from Los Angeles and to refrain from further deployments of any military personnel in circumstances that violate constitutional boundaries and escalate domestic tensions,” concluded the lawmakers.

Details: Read the full letter HERE.

