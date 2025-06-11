LA Briefs: City Budget Advances, Port OKs Clean Truck Funding Plan

CD15 Policy Update: LA’s Budget

LOS ANGELES —On June 6, Mayor Bass signed the 2025–26 fiscal year budget, which includes the recommended changes from both the committee and the city council. Initially, the mayor’s proposal called for eliminating over 1,600 filled positions. These cuts would have resulted in major layoffs and serious impacts to essential city services. Fortunately, after careful review by the budget and finance committee, Los Angeles City Council was able to preserve about 1,000 of those positions and protect many of the services residents rely on.

“This has been a challenging process, with the City facing an estimated $1 billion budget gap, councilmember Tim McOsker said. “As Chair of the Personnel Committee, I’ll continue working to transition at-risk employees into funded roles and negotiate with labor partners to reduce further job losses. In this budget, public safety remains a top priority, with the Fire Department receiving the largest funding increase and additional support allocated to the LAPD. While we’ve made meaningful progress, our work isn’t done. I remain committed to restoring services and strengthening the City for the One-Five and all Angelenos.”

Port of LA Approves Clean Truck Fund Spending Plan Through 2027

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners May 27 approved a new clean truck fund or CTF spending plan for fiscal years 2025 through 2027, directing an estimated $120 million toward zero-emission or ZE truck deployment and supporting infrastructure. The three-year plan will guide how CTF revenues will be allocated to meet the Port’s 2035 zero-emission drayage goal.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/POLA-clean-truck-fund

