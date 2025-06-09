“Call Freedom: Artists Speak,” an Exhibition Presented by Angel City Culture Quest Podcast in Collaboration with Range Projects

Deadline to Enter: July 31, 2025. NO ENTRY FEES

Now is the time to speak louder than ever. We cannot be silenced, and in that vein, we announce an open call for Artists to “CALL FREEDOM!”

LOS ANGELES — On June 9, Angel City Culture Quest or ACCQ announced an open call for the new exhibition, Call Freedom: Artists Speak, in collaboration with Range Projects. The exhibit is set to run from Sept. 6 to 27. Send your visual and literary art, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, drawing, printmaking, photography, graphic design, or text (poetry, book readings, songs).

The exhibition will be juried by podcast producer/host and journalist, Melina Paris.

Paris, producer of ACCQ, is a journalist and podcast host. ACCQ is a labor of love with a deep focus on her guests and their works. The show does not do any advertising and would be deeply grateful for your support and participation in this fundraiser. A silent auction featuring select artworks will run throughout the exhibition, concluding at approximately 5:30 p.m with proceeds benefiting ACCQ, supporting its role in the community.

About the Exhibition

Art has always been a voice during turmoil, and Angel City Culture Quest presents this exhibition as a fundraiser and to engage and activate ideas around the theme, “Freedom!”

“For everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom.” – Albert Einstein.

We have been told so often that we are free by those in power; do we blindly accept it without understanding the true meaning of Freedom anymore?

In our home, America, and around the world, people’s rights are being dismantled more every day.

Oligarchy reigns.

“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded bythe oppressed.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s time to remind ourselves and our nation how to CALL FREEDOM!

Now is the time to show up and speak to what freedom really means in the “home of the free.”

Show us what your heart knows of freedom. Bring us what, in the depths of your imagination, defines freedom. Tell us what Freedom of Speech is in all its glory and pain. What is – or what is not freedom of religion?

“Freedom is privilege extended unless enjoyed by one and all” from the lyrics of a new version of the Internationale, by Billy Bragg

Create a work on what the freedom to assemble means. Recite a poem, do a reading, or sing a song about our inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Write about or show us how vital the Freedom of the Press is.

“A work of art is a declaration of freedom. There has never been anything so difficult for mankind to bear as freedom.” Oskar Schlemmer, German painter and designer.

Be the clarion call and bring us your best work for Freedom. Before it is gone.

The way to secure liberty is to place it in the people’s hands, that is, to give them the power at all times to defend it in the legislature and in the courts of justice.” -John Adams

About your Juror and Angel City Culture Quest

Melina Paris is an accomplished arts journalist, podcast producer, and cultural advocate. She has dedicated over a decade to illuminating the artistic landscape of Los Angeles, particularly focusing on the Harbor area. Through in-depth interviews and compelling narratives with artists of many media, she delves into their creative processes, often examining themes of social justice and environmental consciousness.

Her work reflects the power of journalism in bridging communities. Her podcast showcases the richness of Los Angeles’ artistic heritage and fosters deeper connections between creators and audiences. Melina’s commitment to the arts extends beyond media, as she engages in advocacy and community-building activities that reinforce the importance of cultural expression in societal development.

By bringing attention to the often-overlooked dimensions of the artistic experience, Melina continues to inspire and inform, reinforcing the transformative power of the arts in society.

Exhibition dates:

Time: 3 to 6 p.m. opening reception, Sept. 6. The show runs through to Sept. 27

Cost: Free

Details: Submissions link: https://tinyurl.com/Call-Freedom-Submissions

Venue: Range Projects, 3718 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles www.instagram.com/rangeprojectsgallery

No Entree Fees:

Why?

Fundraising for the arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and even smaller, local Arts organizations are being slashed. This exhibition is intended to promote the LA arts community. Angel City Culture Quest’s philosophy is: let’s support each other, however that may look; via art, podcasting, highlighting artists and their works, arts journalism, or sharing information. We’re in this with you, the artist.

