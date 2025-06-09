Residents Urged to Check Measles Immunity Ahead of Summer Travel

As of June 6 the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating one case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who recently travelled internationally.

Public Health is investigating multiple exposure sites related to this case. Individuals who were at the following public locations during the dates and times below may be at risk of developing measles due to potential exposure to this case. The risk is particularly high for any exposed individuals who are not immunized against measles.

May 28, 2025: Costco, 18659 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91387 from 10:00AM – 12 p.m.

May 28, 2025: Trader Joes, 19037 Golden Valley Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91387 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

May 28, 2025: Walmart, 25450 The Old Rd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381 from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Persons who were at these locations during the date and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they may not be immune and protected against measles. Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status should monitor for symptoms. Individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days after being exposed (after June 18, 2025) are no longer at risk

For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

Like this: Like Loading...