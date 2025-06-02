Barragán Briefs: Senator Addresses Chemical Plants Safety Failures and Speed Limits Drop Near Harbor Area Schools

Rep. Barragán Calls on JCI Jones Chemicals to Improve the Safety of Harbor Gateway Facility

HARBOR GATEWAY— Last week, Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) sent a letter to JCI Jones Chemicals, Inc. or JCI to express concern with the company’s repeated failure to properly maintain equipment and address other unsafe conditions at their chemical plant in Harbor Gateway.

In the letter, the Congresswoman raised alarm with Clean Air Act violations and other safety issues identified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency or EPA during past inspections of JCI’s facility in Harbor Gateway. Unsafe conditions found during the last site inspection in 2024 included corroded pipes and valves, a dilapidated roof structure, improper storage of hazardous materials. Additionally, the Congresswoman expressed concerns with the company’s lack of progress toward meeting an updated requirement of the federal risk management program or RMP for nearly 12,000 chemical plants nationwide, including the JCI facility in Harbor Gateway, to install community notification systems.

To address these concerns and improve the safety of the facility, the Congresswoman requested JCI to commit to the RMP regulations by maintaining all equipment on site, fully enclose the facility with proper equipment to mitigate an accidental chemical release, provide an update in the next sixty days on JCI’s plans to install a community notification system, and engage with the local community on the company’s actions to improve the safety of the facility.

“My constituents and I are alarmed that JCI has not made greater efforts to improve the safety of this facility where hazardous materials are stored and moved through for transit to other locations,” wrote Rep. Barragán. “These conditions are unsafe and unacceptable.”

New 15 MPH Speed Limits Enforced Near Local Schools

The Los Angeles City Council recently approved a new safety measure to protect our children and reduce traffic-related injuries near schools: speed limits will drop to 15 mph near 201 schools during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

Installation of new signs will begin soon and take 6 to 10 weeks. Several schools in California’s 44th Congressional District are included in the plan. Find the locations below and remember — slow down in school zones.

San Pedro

Barton Hill Elementary

Oliver St (Pacific Ave to Oliver St)

Wilmington

Broad Ave Elementary

Broad Ave (Lomita Blvd to Bonds St)

246th St (Avalon Blvd to Lakme Ave)

Gulf Ave Elementary

L St (Wilmington Blvd to McDonald Ave)

Denni St (Wilmington Blvd to McDonald Ave)

Gulf Ave (M St to Opp St)

Ronan Ave (M St to Opp St)

Harry Bridges Span School

M St (Marine Ave to Lakme Ave)

L St (Avalon Blvd to Lakme Ave)

Hawaiian Ave Early Education Center

E St (Hawaiian Ave to Mar Vista Ave)

Scholarship Prep South Bay

249th St (Avalon Blvd to Broad Ave)

Harbor Gateway

Halldale Elementary School

Halldale Ave (Carson St to 213th St)

Normandie Ave (Carson St to 213th St)

216th St (Normandie Ave to Denker Ave)

Harbor City

Harbor City Elementary School

254th St (Western Ave to Belle Porte Ave)

255th St (Western Ave to Belle Porte Ave)

President Ave (253rd St to 256th St)

Senator Ave (253rd St to 256th St)

Vermont Christian School

255th St (Vermont Ave to Dodge Ave)

